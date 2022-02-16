Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

CVX opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $258.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,765 shares of company stock valued at $71,840,966 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

