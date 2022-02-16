ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.