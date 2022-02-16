ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.65.
Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
