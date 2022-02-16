Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,380 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Vocera Communications worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

