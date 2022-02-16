Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.57 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of IVERIC bio worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

