Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

