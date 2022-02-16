Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 82.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 191,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

