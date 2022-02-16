Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 19,600 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $259,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $262,870.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $536,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

