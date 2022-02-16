Chardan Capital Trims ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price to $8.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.
PRQR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.46.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
