Chardan Capital Trims ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price to $8.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

PRQR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2,680.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 325,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

