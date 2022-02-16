DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 17,376 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
