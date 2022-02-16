DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 17,376 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $652,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

