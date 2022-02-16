Kate W. Duchene Sells 10,683 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

