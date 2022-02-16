Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$50.80 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$35.60 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCH. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.