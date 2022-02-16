Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits Sells 12,000 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $67,680.00.

ACET stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim raised their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

