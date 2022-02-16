Beat Kahli Acquires 25,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $318,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 27,653 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $355,894.11.
- On Monday, February 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $379,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90.
- On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.
VOXX International stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
VOXX International Company Profile
Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
