Beat Kahli Acquires 25,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $318,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 27,653 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $355,894.11.

On Monday, February 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $379,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

