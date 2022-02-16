Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $60.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP opened at $51.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.