Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.09. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

