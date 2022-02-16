RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $589.21 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.