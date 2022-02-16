Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lowered to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $124.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.