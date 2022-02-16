Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Procaps Group S.A stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Procaps Group S.A has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth $3,344,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Procaps Group S.A by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

