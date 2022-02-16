Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PI. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. increased their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock worth $4,383,436. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.