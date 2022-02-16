Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.12.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

