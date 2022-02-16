Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 56.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 648.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.70. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

