The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.09 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

PDM stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

