The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,192 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 54.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 30.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 106.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $4,489,018. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

