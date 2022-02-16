Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 85,743 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

