Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 35.3%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TLPFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $229.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.