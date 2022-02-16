Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

