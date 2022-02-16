Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($23.00) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.93) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.24) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,430.91 ($32.89).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,334 ($18.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,528.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,708.75. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,671 ($36.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.13.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

