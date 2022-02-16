Unilever (LON:ULVR) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,400 ($46.01).

A number of other analysts have also commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($46.01) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,179.17 ($56.55).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,806.50 ($51.51) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,884.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,941.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,680.65). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

