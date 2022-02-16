WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 545,797 shares.The stock last traded at $63.34 and had previously closed at $63.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

