Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,514 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.68.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
