Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,514 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

