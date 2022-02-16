Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on SAND shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 139,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

