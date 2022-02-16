Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 139,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.