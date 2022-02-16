DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded DCC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. DCC has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.