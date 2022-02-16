Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Cohu by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cohu by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cohu by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

