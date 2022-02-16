ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

