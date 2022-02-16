China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HGSH opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $59.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

