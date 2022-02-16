Cel-Sci (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cel-Sci (NYSE:CVM) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Cel-Sci stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Cel-Sci has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Get Cel-Sci alerts:

Cel-Sci Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cel-Sci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cel-Sci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.