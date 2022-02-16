Pulmonx (LUNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LUNG opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,934 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

