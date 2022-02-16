BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($79.09) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($70.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.29 ($81.01).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €63.53 ($72.19) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.