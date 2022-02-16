Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.06 and a 200 day moving average of $251.74. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

