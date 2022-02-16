Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

BBVA stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

