Citigroup Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of TimkenSteel worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after acquiring an additional 199,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

