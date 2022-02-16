RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $533.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

