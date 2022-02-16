Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

