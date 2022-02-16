Citigroup Inc. Sells 44,256 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

