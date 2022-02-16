Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 134,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Axonics stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.