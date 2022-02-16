Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $760.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

