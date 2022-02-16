Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 88,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

