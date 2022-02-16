Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $79,000 Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Ardelyx worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 628,680 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 346,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673,468 shares of company stock worth $2,255,048. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.