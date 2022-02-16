Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPH opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

