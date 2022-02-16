Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Ardmore Shipping worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE ASC opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

